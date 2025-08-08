Match Day Information: VFC vs. PFC - Aug 10

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC heads back home after securing a hard-fought three points during the trip east over the long weekend, bringing momentum and renewed optimism in the baggage. The win against the Halifax Wanderers marked the Eagles' second victory of the season, both earned on the road, where they not only took the lead but also extended it to seal the result.

Now, having found their winning form and with fresh leadership at the helm, the Eagles are expected to bring renewed energy to the pitch as they prepare for the fourth BC Derby of the year. Interim head coach Martin Nash and his squad will have a prime opportunity to build on a short recent success, absorb the energy from the stands, and aim for the first home victory since August 11 of last year, ironically, also a win over Pacific FC.

MATCH STORY: Provincial Pride on the Line

With three crucial matches lined up in the coming week, Vancouver's squad is hitting peak fitness at just the right time. The timing couldn't be better as the club faces a demanding schedule that will test both physical endurance and tactical depth.

A rotated lineup is expected, differing from the usual starting eleven. Familiar faces who've been sidelined in recent matches are likely to return, bringing valuable experience back into the fold. Among them, fans will be eager to see players who've been missed, whether due to injury, rest, or rotation, finally back in action. Adding to the intrigue, the club announced today the integration of Jay Herdman into the squad, a promising new presence whose involvement could provide a spark at a key moment.

While managing player workload is critical, especially with the TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final looming, Vancouver shows no signs of holding back. The upcoming match against their provincial rivals is more than just a battle for three points, it's a statement. It's about pride, history, and the chance to show their supporters which color truly represents British Columbia.

Neutralizing a Familiar Face

Entering Matchweek 17 and heading into the fourth BC Derby of the season, Martin Nash's Vancouver FC knows they will need something special, not only to break through Pacific's well-structured back line, but, perhaps more importantly, to remain rock-solid at the back themselves. Avoiding costly concessions against the surgical Vancouver Island side will be key to keeping the derby advantage alive.

Vancouver will once again keep a close watch on Pacific's defender Aly Ndom, who has become a surprising nemesis for the Eagles this year. Incredibly, he is the only player to have scored in every meeting between the two sides this season, and he's done so in multiple ways, from precise free kicks to towering headers. For Vancouver fans, he has been the storybook villain of 2025.

However, the Eagles' defensive ranks are looking stronger than ever. Matteo Campagna, whose opening goal against Halifax set the tone for a crucial away victory, continues to add both composure and attacking threat from the back. Alongside him, Aidan O'Connor has emerged as a defensive anchor, earning the Gatorade Performance of the Match award for that same game with a display full of grit, timing, and leadership. This reinforced back line will be central to Vancouver's game plan, pairing disciplined marking with the ability to turn defensive stops into quick transitions.

With the derby stakes high and both teams knowing each other all too well, this match promises to be a battle of precision, patience, and, for Vancouver, the test of whether their strengthened defense can finally keep Pacific's unlikely goal-scoring defender quiet.







