Vancouver FC Announces Returning Players Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on January 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is pleased to today announce the return of three players from its 2025 roster - Nicolás Mezquida, Abdoulaye Ouattara, Thomas Powell - ahead of the 2026 season.

Mezquida returns for 2026 on a new one-year guaranteed contract, continuing his role as a key veteran presence within the squad. His experience and leadership were pivotal throughout the 2025 season and will play an important role as the club prepares for its first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.

The club has exercised its option on midfielder Abdoulaye Ouattara, whose contract is now also guaranteed through the end of 2026.

Thomas Powell, who has spent the past two seasons with Vancouver on CPL-U SPORTS contracts, has signed his first professional contact with the Eagles. The new agreement is guaranteed through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

As part of its roster planning for the 2026 season, Vancouver has declined its contract options on defender Okunle Dada-Luke, midfielder Juan Batista and forward: José Navarro. The club thanks these players for their contributions and wishes them the best in their future endeavors. Vancouver FC Roster as of January 2

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo

Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Tyler Crawford, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Nicolás Mezquida, Abdoulaye Ouattara, Thomas Powell, Michel da Silva

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Kevin Podgorni

Fans can expect further updates regarding roster changes and potential signings as the club navigates its offseason decisions.

