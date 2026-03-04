Vancouver FC Promotes Ben Fisk to Vice-President, Growth and Revenue

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today that its Director of Partnerships and former Canadian National Team player was promoted to Vice-President, Growth and Revenue of Vancouver Football Club, reinforcing the shared commitment between the club and league to give Canadians the opportunity to pursue their dreams through soccer.

Fisk, 33, was first linked to Vancouver FC in 2024, after returning home following a decorated 13-year career that spanned continents and saw him play an integral role in the growth of the CPL as an original player who represented four clubs over five seasons.

Fisk decided to end his professional playing career following the 2024 season with the Eagles and immediately stepped up as Director of Partnerships in 2025, bridging the organization with the partners and institutions who help make it all possible.

He now officially steps forward as VFC's Vice-President, Growth and Revenue and will be responsible for driving partnership, corporate hospitality, and ticketing revenue; building and strengthening the club's partner network across Langley, the Fraser Valley, and Metro Vancouver; collaborating across departments to unlock additional revenue streams; and supporting broader strategic initiatives across the organization.

" My journey is a shining example of the pathways the CPL has created for countless young Canadians, on and off the pitch. I feel profoundly grateful for the opportunity to help steward my hometown club through an era of unprecedented growth for soccer in our country." Said Fisk. " A special thank you to SixFive Sports & Entertainment for their continued belief in a local lad, and to the wonderful mentorship from our executives at Vancouver FC and around the league who have guided my transition from the pitch to the front office with a watchful eye."

"I look forward to working alongside key stakeholders at local, regional, and national levels to ensure we cement a sustainable, legacy-defining future for soccer in the Fraser Valley." He added.







