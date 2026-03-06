Vancouver FC Sign Former Chelsea FC Academy Defender Isak Ssewankambo

Published on March 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of defender Isak Ssewankambo as the club continues to strengthen its roster for the upcoming season.

Ssewankambo, 30, lands in Vancouver following a stint with Allsvenskan side IF Brommapojkarna, where he made 11 appearances. A commanding and composed defender, he is recognized for his physical presence, comfort in possession, and ability to read the game.

Developed in the academy system of Chelsea FC, Ssewankambo was part of a highly successful youth setup, winning both the U-21 Premier League title and the FA Youth Cup during the 2013-14 season. His professional career has included time with Derby County in England, as well as spells in Norway and the Netherlands before returning to Sweden's top division.

On the international stage, Isak earned more than 50 caps for Sweden at the youth level, registering three goals and four assists while playing a key role in qualification campaigns for the UEFA European Youth Championships. He was also part of Sweden's squad at the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the team secure a third-place finish after falling to eventual champions Nigeria in the semifinals.

Vancouver FC have signed Isak Ssewankambo to a contract guaranteed through 2026 with a club option for 2027.

Quick Facts About Ssewankambo:

Name: Isak Ssali Ssewankambo

Pronunciation: EE-sahk seh-WAHN-kahm-boh

Birthdate: February 27, 1996 (30)

Nationality: Swedish

Last Club: IF Brommapojkarna.

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of Mar. 6, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







