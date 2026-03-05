Vancouver FC Announces WeMasterTrade as Official Prop Firm and Jersey Sleeve Partner

Published on March 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is proud to announce a new landmark one-year partnership with WeMasterTrade, naming the premier financial trading platform the Official Prop Firm of the club.

The partnership marks a significant integration of the financial technology and professional sports sectors in British Columbia. WeMasterTrade will be featured prominently across Vancouver FC's physical and digital assets, headlined by their logo appearing as the official sleeve sponsor on both the club's Primary and Alternate jerseys.

"The excitement of the 2026 season is made better by the addition of WeMasterTrade to our family. A company built around seeking and harnessing growth, we look forward to growing the game with them as Vancouver prepares to welcome the world in celebration of football. We look forward to amplifying the moment with the team at WeMasterTrade and are grateful for their partnership," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer of Vancouver FC.

The partnership introduces several key fan-facing and broadcast assets, including:

Jersey Sponsorship: WeMasterTrade branding will feature on the sleeves of all match kits during the 2026 season.

"Smart Play of the Day": A new digital content series presented by WeMasterTrade, highlighting moments of brilliance on the pitch following each Canadian Premier League (CPL) match.

In-Stadium Presence: WeMasterTrade branding will be featured across an array of broadcast and fan-facing signage at Willoughby Stadium.

Fan Engagement: WeMasterTrade will serve as the presenting partner for multiple key fan engagement campaigns throughout the season, helping to grow the Vancouver FC family into new Fraser Valley communities.

VIP Hospitality: Exclusive VIP hosting opportunities for WeMasterTrade partners and clients during VFC home matches.

"We are excited to partner with Vancouver FC, a club that shares our commitment to high performance and growth," said Ronald Lee; Manager of Vancouver HQ at WeMasterTrade. "Supporting the Eagles as they continue to build their legacy in the CPL is a natural fit for our brand as we help traders achieve their own goals on a global stage."

Fans can expect to see the WeMasterTrade branding debut on the pitch at the club's next home fixture. For more information on Vancouver FC and upcoming matches, visit vancouverfc.canpl.ca.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 5, 2026

