Walmart Canada Kicks off Sponsorship with Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League to Bring Canadians Closer to the Game

Published on March 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Today, Walmart Canada, Canada Soccer, and Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment announced a collaboration to help bring Canadians closer to the game.

As the country prepares for a historic era in soccer, with growing national pride and participation across communities, Walmart Canada's sponsorship of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League (CPL), reflects a shared commitment to making the game more accessible on the pitch, in the stands, at home and in communities across the country. Jonathan David, Canada Soccer Men's National Team forward, will support the collaboration as an official Walmart Canada ambassador.

"From aspiring athletes picking up their first cleats, to parents stocking up on game-day snacks, to fans gearing up with match-day essentials, soccer is helping to bring Canadians in communities across the country together like never before," said Andrew Go, Vice President, eCommerce and Marketing, Walmart Canada. "Through this sponsorship of Canada Soccer and the Canadian Premier League, we're making it easy and fun to connect through soccer and celebrate what matters most: playing, celebrating and dreaming big, together."

Key highlights of the sponsorship include:

Jonathan David, official Walmart Canada Ambassador: One of the country's most accomplished and recognizable players, Canada Soccer Men's National Team forward Jonathan David will support the collaboration as an official Walmart Canada ambassador. David's journey from grassroots soccer to both the world stage and some of the biggest clubs in the world reflects what's possible when young athletes have access, opportunity and the support of their communities

National Team Match Ball Kids: As sponsors for Canada Soccer's Ball Kids program for National Team home games, Walmart Canada will be front and centre on matchday to bring youth soccer players closer to action.

Grassroots Soccer Fests: Walmart Canada will be an Official Partner of Canada Soccer's Grassroots Soccer Fests, activating at 100 local youth soccer club celebration days across Canada.

Multi-Channel Fan Engagement: Walmart Canada is connecting with fans where they are, including in-real-life experiences at National Team and CPL matches, special offers for fans including access to tickets, merchandise and fan experiences, activations at tentpole events during peak moments of the National Team calendar and branded integrations on match broadcasts.

An Assist for the Game

With more Canadians turning their attention to the pitch, this collaboration will help Canadians play, watch and celebrate soccer together

"Soccer has the power to bring people together in every community across Canada. Growing up, access to the game and seeing players you could relate to makes a real difference," said Jonathan David, Canada Soccer Men's National Team and Walmart Ambassador. "Collaborations like this help make the sport more visible, more accessible, and more connected to everyday Canadian families. That's how you inspire the next generation."

"Soccer in Canada is at an inflection point," said Kevin Blue, CEO and General Secretary, Canada Soccer. "To seize this moment, we need partners who are prepared to invest in the long-term growth of the game from grassroots participation to our National Teams. This collaboration strengthens our ability to expand access, deepen engagement and accelerate the sport's trajectory nationwide. It's the kind of alignment that turns momentum into lasting progress."

Through youth soccer programming, player ambassador initiatives, national events, and matchday experiences - including ball kids at Canada Soccer National Team matches - the collaboration will help ensure the sport is easy to access, easy to engage with and welcoming for Canadians from coast to coast.

"This collaboration reflects the momentum behind soccer in Canada and the kind of collaboration that moves the sport forward," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Media & Entertainment. "When globally recognized brands like Walmart Canada invest in our game, it elevates visibility, accelerates growth and strengthens the entire ecosystem - from grassroots communities to the professional stage. Bringing partners of this scale into Canadian soccer is critical to expanding our reach, deepening fan engagement and ensuring the sport continues to thrive across the country."







