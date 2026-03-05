Forge FC Unveils Exciting 2026 Matchday Themes and Experiences for Fans

Published on March 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC announced today a lineup of exciting matchday themes and fan experiences for the upcoming 2026 Canadian Premier League season. From family-focused programming and cultural celebrations to specialty theme nights and supporter appreciation events, Forge FC's 2026 matchday calendar is designed to offer something for every fan.

Forge FC Unveils Exciting 2026 Matchday Themes and Experiences for Fans

HAMILTON, ONT. - Mar. 5, 2026 - Forge FC announced today a lineup of exciting matchday themes and fan experiences for the upcoming 2026 Canadian Premier League season. From family-focused programming and cultural celebrations to specialty theme nights and supporter appreciation events, Forge FC's 2026 matchday calendar is designed to offer something for every fan.

"We're excited to introduce another season of unique matchday experiences for Forge FC fans in 2026," said Nicole Demers, Vice President of Business Operations, Forge FC. "Our goal is to make every match an entertaining and welcoming event for our entire community while celebrating the passion of our supporters."

Home Opener

Saturday, April 4 vs. Atlético Ottawa - 4 p.m. Kickoff, 3 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC kicks off the 2026 season with a highly anticipated rematch against Atlético Ottawa. Fans in attendance will receive a commemorative ticket celebrating the occasion as the club begins its campaign with a match between two familiar contenders.

TELUS Canadian Championship

Saturday, May 9 vs. HFX Wanderers FC - 4 p.m. Kickoff, 3 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC hosts HFX Wanderers FC in TELUS Canadian Championship action as the club begins its pursuit of the Voyageurs Cup. Forge enters the tournament following a strong run last season that included victories over two MLS clubs.

School Day Match

Wednesday, May 13 vs. Supra FC - 11 a.m. Kickoff, 10 a.m. Gates open

Forge FC's third annual School Day Match returns, welcoming thousands of students from across the region for a unique daytime match experience. Last season's event set a Canadian Premier League attendance record as the club continues to combine soccer, education and community spirit for local youth.

Forge Family Night presented by Michael St. Jean Realty

Sunday, May 31 vs. Cavalry FC - 4 p.m. Kickoff, 3 p.m. Gates open

Forge Family Night highlights the club's commitment to creating an inclusive and entertaining environment for fans of all ages. The matchday will feature family-focused programming, including a dance showcase and activities throughout the stadium.

International Night presented by Denninger's

Wednesday, June 10 - 7 p.m. Kickoff, 6 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC celebrates the diverse cultures that make up the Hamilton community during International Night. With the global excitement of soccer front of mind, the matchday will highlight international flavours, traditions and the worldwide passion for the game.

Canada Day Match

Wednesday, July 1 vs. Vancouver FC - 1 p.m. Kickoff, noon Gates open

Celebrate Canada Day as Forge FC takes on Vancouver FC. With Canada preparing to co-host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, the match highlights the growing excitement around soccer in the country while celebrating the Canadian game.

Star Wars Night

Friday, August 7 vs. Vancouver FC - 7 p.m. Kickoff, 6 p.m. Gates open

A fan favourite returns as Star Wars Night arrives for a themed matchday experience. Fans are encouraged to arrive in costume and join cosplayers from across the galaxy for a night filled with fun for supporters of all ages.

Hamilton Pride Match presented by Volkswagen

Saturday, August 22 vs. Pacific FC - 7 p.m. Kickoff, 6 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC proudly celebrates the Hamilton Pride community with a match dedicated to inclusion, diversity and equality. The evening will feature special programming recognizing and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

905 Derby

Saturday, September 5 vs. Inter Toronto - 7 p.m. Kickoff, 6 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC hosts Inter Toronto in the club's first home edition of the 905 Derby this season. The match also marks the beginning of Member Appreciation Month as the club celebrates the supporters who continue to power Forge FC.

Signature Match

Saturday, September 12 vs. Atlético Ottawa - 7 p.m. Kickoff, 6 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC's Signature Match gives fans the opportunity to connect with their favourite players. Supporters can collect limited-edition Forge FC player cards and take part in special matchday activations.

Fan Appreciation Match

Saturday, October 3 vs. HFX Wanderers FC - 4 p.m. Kickoff, 3 p.m. Gates open

Forge FC celebrates the club's incredible supporters with Fan Appreciation Match. The day will feature giveaways, prizes and special surprises as the organization thanks fans for their continued support throughout the season.

Thanksgiving 905 Derby

Monday, October 12 vs. Inter Toronto - 1 p.m. Kickoff, noon Gates open

Forge FC hosts Inter Toronto for a Thanksgiving edition of the 905 Derby. Fans can enjoy a holiday matchup between rivals as the club celebrates the occasion with supporters in Hamilton.

Member Kit Matches

Forge FC will wear the exclusive 2026 Members' Kit during two matches this season on April 18 and September 5. The limited-edition kit was created specifically for Season Seat Members and celebrates the connection between the club and its most dedicated supporters.

Ongoing Matchday Experiences

Stipley Fan Zone presented by Findlay Personal Injury Lawyers

The Stipley Fan Zone returns with family-friendly activities including face painting, inflatables, lawn games, mascots, giveaways and more, creating a vibrant pre-match atmosphere for supporters of all ages.

Families on the Pitch

After every Forge FC home match, fans are invited down to the field to kick a ball, take photos and meet their favourite players on the pitch.

Fans interested in Forge FC ticket information can contact a ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club, or visit one of the following links:

Season Seats: canpl.ca/forgefc/tickets/seasonseats

Flex Packs: canpl.ca/forgefc/tickets/ticketpacks

Single Match Tickets: canpl.ca/forgefc/tickets/singlematch







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.