Vancouver FC and Midfielder Vasco Fry Mutually Terminate Contract

Published on March 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC announced today that it and midfielder Vasco Fry have mutually agreed to terminate his contract ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Fry joined Vancouver FC midway through its inaugural 2023 season. The midfielder quickly established himself as a steady presence in the squad, bringing experience, professionalism, and leadership to the team, becoming a key pillar for the club throughout his time with the Eagles. During his tenure, Fry made 63 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and registering four assists.

Prior to joining Vancouver FC, Fry spent five years developing with neighbours Vancouver Whitecaps FC, progressing through the club's youth system before making his professional debut in the Concacaf Champions League in 2023.

The club would like to thank Vasco for his commitment and contributions to Vancouver FC and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours. Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of March 6, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







