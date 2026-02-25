David Norman Jr. Retires from Professional Football

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC announced today that defender David Norman Jr. has retired from professional football ahead of the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Norman, 27, brings an end to a professional career that saw him represent clubs across England, Ireland and Scotland before returning home to join Vancouver in 2024. For the Eagles, Norman made 49 appearances, scoring four goals and adding two assists across all competitions. He featured in the club's first-ever TELUS Canadian Championship Final in 2025 and was part of VFC's inaugural Concacaf Champions Cup campaign.

The defender joined Vancouver FC ahead of the 2024 CPL season following a successful spell abroad. In 2023, he was part of the Northampton Town side that secured promotion from League Two to League One in the English Football League (EFL) and later lifted the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) Cup with St. Patrick's Athletic in Ireland's Premier Division.

David Norman began his career in the Vancouver Whitecaps Residency at age nine before playing one season at Oregon State University. In 2017, he signed with Whitecaps FC 2, earning Player of the Year honours, and later joined the Whitecaps first team, making his senior debut in the 2018 TELUS Canadian Championship. He also had loan spells with Queen of the South in Scotland and Pacific FC in the CPL, before being traded to Inter Miami in 2019. Norman returned to the CPL in 2021 with Cavalry FC for two seasons.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to play the game I've loved since I was a kid at the professional level," said Norman. "Over the past nine years, I've made lifelong memories and had the privilege of sharing the field with incredible people who have impacted me both on and off the pitch. The past two seasons with Vancouver FC were especially meaningful. To compete every week in front of my friends and family, representing my hometown, is something I will always cherish."

"While I'm ready to step away from the sport and pursue new ambitions, I look forward to staying connected to this club and community. "I will certainly be a proud supporter at Willoughby Stadium in the years ahead," he added.

The club would like to thank Norman for his commitment and contributions to Vancouver FC and congratulate him on a remarkable career.

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of Feb. 25, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







