Atlético Ottawa eliminated from Concacaf Champions Cup after leg two defeat to Nashvile SC

Published on February 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa were unable to overcome their first-leg deficit in the Concacaf Champions Cup, as Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference leaders, Nashville FC, were ruthlessly efficient at Geodis Park, claiming a 5-0 victory at home.

Ottawa's first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup campaign comes to a close, with attention now turning to the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, which kicks off Saturday, April 4th, against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium (KO 4pm live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa faced MLS Eastern Conference-leading Nashville SC in top form, unable to get going on the offensive side of the game at Geodis Park.

Score: 0-1. Alex Muyl opened the score for the hosts, tapping in from close range after the ball rebounded off the post (21').

Score: 0-2. Nashville doubled its lead through Jordan Knight after he was played in behind the Atleti defence, finishing with a powerful right-footed effort (36').

Score: 0-3. Former-CPL striker Woobens Pacius scored Nashville's third with a close-range effort after a save by Garissone Innocent (55').

Score: 0-4. Jack Maher scored the fourth of the night with a header from a set-piece (63').

Score: 0-5. Following a poor giveaway by Atlético, Ahmed Qasem made it five for the hosts, rounding the keeper and finishing into an empty net (83').

Atletico duo Erling Myklebust and Emiliano García made their first starts for the club, while Loïc Cloutier also returned to the starting line-up.

21-year-old midfielder Marko Stojadinovic made his professional debut and first appearance for Atlético, coming on in the 71st minute.

Tim Arnaud entered the match in the 86th minute for his professional debut and first appearance for Atlético.

Ballou Tabla marked his 100th appearance for Ottawa in all competitions as Atlético played its first ever competitive match outside of Canada.







