Wanderers Sign Crystal Palace Striker Victor Akinwale

Published on February 25, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed English forward Victor Akinwale to a contract through the 2026 Canadian Premier League season with club options for 2027 and 2028. He will be added to Halifax's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Akinwale, 21, joins the Wanderers from English Premier League side Crystal Palace and has represented England at both the U-17 and U-18 levels. He set a Palace academy record for goals in a season with 27 goals in 2021-2022.

"I'm really excited to get started in this new environment with the Halifax Wanderers and help the club score goals and win silverware," Akinwale said. "The Wanderers supporters look amazing with the packed stands and getting behind the players. They can expect from me a player who loves to press and get behind the opposing backline to create scoring opportunities."

From London, England, Akinwale has spent his career with English Premier League club Crystal Palace, signing with their academy as a youth. He has made appearances for Palace's U18, U21 and U23 sides while also earning an invitation to the first team training camp. A pacy forward with strong technical ability and hold-up play, Akinwale represented England at the U17 level in 2022, scoring a goal in both matches he featured in.

"Victor is a very powerful and fast striker who has shown he can score goals at every level, so we are happy to bring a player of his ability and potential to Halifax," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He's intense on the press and comes from a strong academy that plays a high-tempo style. Our task is to help players reach the next level, and we have a great team that is excited to be a part of his development."

Akinwale spent part of the 2025 season on loan to English side Eastbourne Borough, scoring five goals in 14 appearances. He will join the Wanderers in Halifax for the club's 2026 Training Camp, presented by WestJet, in the coming days.







