Wanderers Acquire Cyprian Kachwele on Loan from Whitecaps

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Striker Cyprian Kachwele with Whitecaps FC 2

(HFX Wanderers FC) Striker Cyprian Kachwele with Whitecaps FC 2(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have acquired Tanzanian striker Cyprian Kachwele on loan from Whitecaps FC 2 until December 31, 2026. A tall striker who adds pace and finishing to Halifax's front line, Kachwele has already made first-team appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS and senior appearances for his national team.

"Cyprian is a handful for the opposition because of his combination of size and speed. He's great at getting behind the lines but can also win headers, score with both feet, and connect with the midfield," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He's a real modern-day striker who trains hard and comes to Halifax with experience at the Whitecaps and the Tanzania senior team."

Kachwele, 21, is reunited with Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini, who was the Whitecaps' head coach when Kachwele was acquired by the club in 2023. Sartini was also the head coach when Kachwele made his first appearance for the Whitecaps during the 2024 season as a 19-year-old.

In the 2025 season with Whitecaps 2, Kachwele scored 7 goals in just 12 starts and has scored 11 goals across his first two seasons in Vancouver. He finished last year by tallying five goals and two assists in his final 8 matches of the season.

"I am happy to be joining the group in Halifax and start working with the team towards having a great season," Kachwele said. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the Halifax fans and to again have the opportunity to work with Vanni."

From Shinyanga, Tanzania, Kachwele played his youth football with Tanzanian Premier League side Azam F.C. He was promoted to the first team as an 18-year-old during the 2023 season, scoring three goals in three matches before being signed by the Whitecaps. He has represented his country at the U20 and senior levels, earning a selection in the Tanzanian side that competed in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kachwele is the second striker to join the Wanderers in recent weeks, following the signing of Victor Akinwale from Crystal Palace. He will join his new side for Halifax's pre-season training camp presented by West Jet, taking place in Marbella, Spain from March 16 to March 26.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from March 18, 2026

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