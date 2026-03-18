FC SUPRA, Quebec's First Premier League Team to Take Part in Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







FC Supra du Québec, the province's first-ever Canadian Premier League (CPL) team, will participate in the 201st Montreal St. Patrick's Day Parade ahead of its inaugural season this April.

The club will take part in the full parade route aboard a double-decker bus with several players on board. You'll be able to easily spot the team bus, branded with the message, "Happy St. Patrick's Day from FC SUPRA."

For the FC Supra, this moment is about more than participation- it reflects the club's commitment to building meaningful connections to communities across Montreal and throughout Quebec.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 18, 2026

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