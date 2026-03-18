FC SUPRA, Quebec's First Premier League Team to Take Part in Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
FC Supra du Quebec News Release
FC Supra du Québec, the province's first-ever Canadian Premier League (CPL) team, will participate in the 201st Montreal St. Patrick's Day Parade ahead of its inaugural season this April.
The club will take part in the full parade route aboard a double-decker bus with several players on board. You'll be able to easily spot the team bus, branded with the message, "Happy St. Patrick's Day from FC SUPRA."
For the FC Supra, this moment is about more than participation- it reflects the club's commitment to building meaningful connections to communities across Montreal and throughout Quebec.
Canadian Premier League Stories from March 18, 2026
- FC SUPRA, Quebec's First Premier League Team to Take Part in Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade - FC Supra du Quebec
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Supra du Quebec Stories
- FC SUPRA, Quebec's First Premier League Team to Take Part in Montreal's St. Patrick's Day Parade
- FC Supra Signs Midfielders Safwane Mlah and Olivier Correa
- FC Supra du Québec adds Laurent Ciman and Florian Tertre to its coaching staff
- FC Supra of Quebec Announces the Signing of a Veteran Defender from the Canadian Premier League (CPL)
- Clément Bayiha, Keesean Ferdinand, and Bakary Kaboré Join FC Supra Roster