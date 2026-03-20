Wanderers Sign Cape Breton's Harvey Hughes to U SPORTS Contract

Published on March 20, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release









Halifax Wanderers defender Harvey Hughes

(HFX Wanderers FC) Halifax Wanderers defender Harvey Hughes(HFX Wanderers FC)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed English defender Harvey Hughes to a CPL - U SPORTS contract for the 2026 season. The Cape Breton University fullback was the Wanderers' first round selection in the recent CPL - U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree.

Hughes, 21, is a left-footed full back who can also play on the wing or as a centre-back. He had a strong second season at Cape Breton University in the fall of 2025, earning a second-team all-star selection as the Capers finished first in the regular season and qualified for the U SPORTS national championship. Over two seasons at CBU, Hughes tallied four goals and nine assists.

"I'm really excited to sign with Halifax, this has been what I've been working towards since the start of pre-season," Hughes said. "Playing in front of our fans is something I'm buzzing for and the first time experiencing that will stick with me for sure. Now I just want to keep my head down and try to make a positive impact in the team."

Born in Southampton, England, Hughes developed at Portsmouth's academy, making his first-team debut during the 2021 season. He has also featured for Blackpool's U21 team and played competitive matches in the English lower leagues. Last season, Hughes played in League1 Alberta with Calgary Foothills after being selected by Cavalry FC in that season's CPL - U SPORTS Draft.

After being selected by Halifax in this season's CPL - U SPORTS draft, Hughes was invited to Wanderers training camp in Halifax. Players signed to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract can maintain their U SPORTS eligibility while earning professional experience in the CPL.

"Harvey came into our camp and showed that he can play at the CPL level after a strong season in a good program at Cape Breton University," Wanderers head coach and general manager Vanni Sartini said. "He has a great left foot and offers a lot of versatility to our squad, he's a fullback that can also play on either wing or as a left-sided centre-back."

Hughes is the 12th U SPORTS draft pick to earn a first-team contract with the Wanderers and joins Cory Bent, Daniel Clarke, Isaiah Johnston and Peter Schaale as Cape Breton University players who have gone on to play for Halifax in the CPL.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from March 20, 2026

Wanderers Sign Cape Breton's Harvey Hughes to U SPORTS Contract - HFX Wanderers FC

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