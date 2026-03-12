Young Talent Marsel Bibishkov Joins Vancouver FC

Published on March 12, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of attacker Marsel Bibishkov as the club prepares for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign, continuing to shape its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Bibishkov, 18, lands in Vancouver after most recently representing Bulgarian side Septemvri Sofia, where he earned praise for his versatility across multiple attacking positions and his ability to retain possession under pressure with his back to goal.

Born in the Bulgarian capital Sofia, Bibishkov moved to Canada at the age of nine and eventually joined the Toronto FC academy. He later spent time in Italy with Juventus U17, recording 17 appearances and six goals, before joining Inter Toronto FC on an Exceptional Young Talent contract in 2025 and later returning to his home country.

At the international level, Bibishkov represented Bulgaria at U16 and U17 levels, recording six appearances and one goal, before deciding to represent Canada. He was first called up to Canada's U18 team for international friendlies in 2025 and most recently represented the U20 team at the CONCACAF U20 Championship Qualifying tournament in the past month, scoring six goals in four appearances, including four goals against the US Virgin Islands.

Vancouver FC have signed Marsel Bibishkov to a contract guaranteed through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

Quick Facts About Bibishkov:

Name: Marsel Krumov Bibishkov

Pronunciation: MAR-sel BEE-bish-kov

Birthdate: April 11, 2007

Nationality: Bulgarian / Canadian

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of Mar. 12, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: Isak Ssewankambo, Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Nicolas Nadeau, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Marsel Bibishkov, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







