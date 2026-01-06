Vancouver FC Strengthens Squad with the Signing of Three Experienced Players

Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of three experienced players - defender Morey Doner, midfielder Luis Toomey and midfielder Marcello Polisi - as the club prepares for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign, continuing to shape its roster ahead of the upcoming season.

Doner, 31, arrives in Vancouver after spending the last four seasons with USL Championship side Oakland Roots, where he earned praise for his ability to bypass pressure and contribute to the attack. The Collingwood, Ont. local brings CPL experience having previously represented Inter Toronto FC (formerly known as York United FC) and the Halifax Wanderers from 2019 to 2021. The seasoned right-back recorded five goals and two assists in the 2025 season, highlighting his offensive impact from the back.

Vancouver FC have signed Doner to a contract guaranteed through the 2027 season.

Toomey, 24, joins the Eagles after making his professional debut last season in the Australian A-League Men with Auckland FC, where he recorded one assist. The former Wellington Phoenix Reserves standout brings U-23 international experience with New Zealand, scoring in Olympic qualifying and earning a reserve spot for the Paris 2024 squad.

Vancouver FC have signed Toomey to a contract guaranteed through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Polisi, 28, joins Vancouver FC after most recently representing USL Championship side Detroit City FC. The native of B.C. previously played for several teams across the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver Whitecaps U-23 and League1 BC side TSS Rovers. Polisi now returns to the CPL after spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Halifax Wanderers FC, where he made 32 appearances and logged 2,057 minutes. He later joined Valour FC for the 2023 campaign, recording 1,912 minutes across 22 matches for the club.

Vancouver FC have signed Polisi to a contract guaranteed through 2026, with a club option for 2027.

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of January 6:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo

Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Tyler Crawford, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr., Morey Doner

Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Nicolás Mezquida, Abdoulaye Ouattara, Thomas Powell, Michel da Silva, Vasco Fry, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi

Forwards: Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah, Kevin Podgorni

Fans can expect further updates regarding roster changes and potential signings as the club navigates its offseason decisions.







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.