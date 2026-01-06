Head Coach & General Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. Joins Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Technical Staff for January Camp

Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC Head Coach and General Manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. has been announced by Canada Soccer as a member of Head Coach Jesse Marsch's technical staff during the upcoming Canadian Men's National Team camp from Jan. 8 to 18.

Wheeldon Jr. will join the squad in Irvine, California as the national team takes part in a 10-day preparatory camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. These preparations will also include a friendly against Guatemala on Jan. 17 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

"I'm grateful to Jesse for the opportunity to join the camp," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "It's an honour to be involved and to learn from him and the coaching staff during an important preparation window as Canada builds toward this summer's FIFA World Cup."

Wheeldon Jr. marks the third member of Cavalry technical staff to work within Canada Soccer's senior and youth national team programs. Assistant Coach Jay Wheeldon recently participated in the men's U-20 camp in Costa Rica in December. Assistant Coach Nik Ledgerwood was part of the technical staff with Canada Soccer's Women's National Team leading into the 2023 SheBelives Cup.

Wheeldon Jr. will report back to Cavalry FC as the squad begins preseason preparations at the end of January.







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.