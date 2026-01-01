Cavalry FC Sign Championship Winning Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham to Multi-Year Deal

Published on January 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League today announced the signing of goalkeeper Nathan Ingham through the 2028 season.

Ingham, 32, arrives at the club with significant CPL experience, having most recently captained 2025 CPL Champions Atlético Ottawa to the North Star Cup in November 2025. He has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in league history, earning two Golden Glove nominations for the league's best goalkeeper award in 2022 and 2025.

"Nate has been among the league's elite goalkeepers since the CPL began," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He's a proven winner, a strong leader, and someone who consistently impacts matches at the biggest moments. His ability with the ball and his calm authority inspires confidence in the team in front of him."

Ingham's CPL career spans all seven of the league's seasons. He began his time in the league with York United FC (now Inter Toronto), where he made 62 appearances across all competitions over three seasons. Ingham then moved to the nation's capital to join Atlético Ottawa in 2022, going on to make 109 appearances and capture both the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2022 and the North Star Cup as CPL Champions in 2025.

He recorded 11 clean sheets in 28 appearances for Ottawa last season.

Ingham, a native of Keswick, Ont., developed through the U.S. college system before competing professionally in the North American Soccer League and United Soccer League, along with time in League1 Ontario and the Premier Development League. He spent the 2018 season with Calgary Foothills FC during the club's PDL championship season before joining the Canadian Premier League in 2019.

"I can't wait to get to Calgary and to get started," said Ingham. "Between the coaching staff and the squad, there are a lot of guys that I'm excited to work with. My goal is to make this club better. That is a big task considering the pedigree, but I'm determined to help take it to another level."

Ingham will join Cavalry FC once the club has returned for preseason training in January.







Canadian Premier League Stories from January 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.