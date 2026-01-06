Atlético Defender Noah Abatneh Named in CANMNT Squad

Atlético defender Noah Abatneh

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa defender Noah Abatneh has been named to the Canadian Men's National Team Squad for the January training camp in California, USA.

This is Abatneh's first call-up to a Canadian Men's National Team (CANMNT) training camp following another standout season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL). Canada will face Guatemala at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on 17 January at 19:00 Pacific Time. Abatneh could earn his first international cap with the match classified as a Tier 1 international fixture and therefore counting toward the FIFA Men's World Rankings.

Abanteh, 21, received his first Best Defender of the Year and his second consecutive Best Canadian U-21 Player nominations, as he made 25 appearances (2,186 minutes) for Atlético Ottawa in 2025. Atlético was crowned 2025 CPL Champions and lifted the North Star Cup, with the lauded Canadian defender anchoring an impressive youthful backline throughout the season.

"This is a proud moment for Atlético Ottawa and a much-deserved moment for Noah," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "Noah's talent and dedication speak for themselves. Across the past two Canadian Premier League seasons, few players have displayed as much quality on the ball, and defensively, he continues to go from strength to strength. We see it every day in training, and it's great for him to receive recognition from the very top level of Canadian soccer; he has earned it."

He finished second among all CPL players in progressive carries (257) and led those with at least 750 minutes played in progressive carries per 90 (11.2). He also topped the league in successful passes (1,855) and passing accuracy (95.6 %). Abatneh's lone goal on the season was a critical one, a 96-minute game-winner against York United FC in April.

The 10-day camp will support the program's ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 26© and provide an opportunity for a group of North American-based players, who are currently out of season, to participate in training activities under the direction of MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men's National Team Jesse Marsch and his technical staff.

"We're excited to have an extra opportunity to have a Men's National Team camp ahead of a massive year," Jesse Marsch, MLS Canada Head Coach of the Men's National Team. "We have a very talented squad of North American-based players who will be hungry to prove themselves. 2026 is going to be pivotal for Canada and for this program; let's be ready to seize the moment. Go Canada!"

The January window will also feature a camp-specific coaching staff to support the group. Cavalry FC Head Coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Simcoe County Rovers FC Sporting Director Doneil Henry, Atlético Ottawa Goalkeeper Coach Romuald Peiser and NVFC Norvan FC Head Coach Andrew Peat will join the technical staff alongside Jesse Marsch, Mauro Biello, Ewan Sharp and Yianni Michelis.

CANMNT Squad:

Goalkeepers: Luka Gavran (Toronto FC), James Pantemis (Portland Timbers FC)

Defenders: Zorhan Bassong (Sporting Kansas City), Noah Abatneh (Atlético Ottawa), Matteo de Brienne (GAIS), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (CF Montréal), Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers FC), Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire)

Midfielders: Jeevan Badwal (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Mathieu Choinière (Los Angeles FC), Jayden Nelson (Austin FC), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UNAL), Shola Jimoh (Inter Toronto FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Jacob Shaffelburg (Los Angeles FC)

Forwards: Tiago Coimbra (Halifax Wanderers FC), Rayan Elloumi (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Jacen Russell-Rowe (Columbus Crew)

Due to the January camp falling outside an official FIFA window and in recognition of both player and club needs ahead of their respective pre-seasons, the coaching staff worked closely with all clubs on squad selections. Europe-based players were not available due to their participation in active club competitions.

Additional details regarding remaining matches in Canada Soccer's Road to 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks.

Broadcast Information

Canada v. Guatemala will air live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), and online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app. Fans will find extended coverage across Canada Soccer's digital channels on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Bluesky, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CANMNT.

