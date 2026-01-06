Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extensions for Joseph Holliday and Michael Harms

Published on January 6, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed that goalkeeper Joseph Holliday and defender Michael Harms have signed new extensions with the club.

"Both Joseph and Michael have been progressing nicely over the past couple of seasons," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "It is important that we continue to be patient and support the development of our young, local talent. They are both ambitious about earning more game time this season, which as U-21 players will be important for them and us. I am excited to see how they contribute even more this year."

Goalkeeper Joseph Holliday will remain with the club in 2026, with options for 2027 and 2028. Holliday joined the Cavs in 2023 and made his professional debut for the side in 2025, when he minded the net for the club in a TELUS Canadian Championship match against Edmonton Scottish SC.

Defender Michael Harms will remain with the club in 2026, with options for 2027 and 2028. Harms joined the Cavs in 2022 after developing with the club's academy and made his debut for the first team in 2023 against Atletico Ottawa. He has since made 11 appearances for the club.

Current 2026 Cavalry FC Roster as of Jan. 6, 2026

Goalkeepers: Joseph Holliday, Nathan Ingham

Defenders: Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Michael Harms, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey, Niko Myroniuk

Forwards: Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, Tobias Warschewski







