Cavalry FC Announces Updates to 2026 Roster

Published on January 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed several outstanding decisions related to its 2025 roster.

Cavalry has exercised the options for defender Eryk Kobza and midfielder Niko Myroniuk which will see the two remain with the club in 2026.

Cavalry has declined the options for defender Tom Field, forward Ayman Sellouf, and midfielder Diego Gutierrez; however, the club remains in discussions with Gutierrez over a contract extension. Cavalry thanks both Field and Sellouf for their contributions and wishes them the best moving forward.

Twelve players have contracts guaranteed through the 2026 season: goalkeeper Nathan Ingham; defenders Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, and Callum Montgomery; midfielders Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, and James McGlinchey; forwards Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, and Tobias Warschewski. Camargo's contract was guaranteed after he achieved a performance goal that automatically triggered his 2026 Club Option.

Current 2026 Cavalry FC Roster as of Jan. 5, 2026

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham

Defenders: Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Eryk Kobza, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey, Niko Myroniuk

Forwards: Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, Tobias Warschewski







