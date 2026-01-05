Pacific FC Re-Signs Midfielders Baldisimo, Browning and Juhmi

Published on January 5, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has re-signed Matthew Baldisimo, Lukas Browning and Roshawn Juhmi and to new contracts guaranteed through 2026 with an option for 2027.

Baldisimo, 27, rejoined Pacific FC in August 2025 after previously spending four seasons with the club from 2019 to mid-2022. He made 11 appearances in the 2025 season, totalling 836 minutes of play in a crucial role in the Trident's backline.

"Baldi is a versatile player and did a job for us as a central defender at the end of last season, but now we see him back in the midfield, his natural position," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "I believe with his experience, quality and leadership he can also help set the standards in the daily environment."

Throughout his tenure with Pacific, Baldisimo appeared in 76 matches and was instrumental in the club's historic 2021 Championship-winning team.

At the international level, Baldisimo was included in the Philippines Men's 'A' National Team pool in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in China.

Browning, 26, played 17 matches for Pacific during the 2025 season for a total of 1360 minutes. He sustained a knee injury in September and is currently undergoing rehab.

The Swedish-Irish dual national joined the club last season after playing more than 100 matches in Sweden's highly competitive football environment. His former club, Gefle IF plays in Sweden's highest football league Superettan where he spent the 2024 season.

As a dual national, Browning spent considerable time with Sweden's U-16 to U-19 teams during his youth playing days, for a total of 19 caps. He also made one appearance with Ireland's U-17 squad.

"Lukas has high character and grew into a leader within our team last season," said Merriman. "We're supporting him throughout his recovery, and he will remain an integral part of our team culture this upcoming season. He's a top professional who brings a strong mentality to our group."

Juhmi, 24, signed his first professional contract with Pacific in August 2025. The defensive midfielder from Innisfil, Ont. played in 10 matches for the club for a total of 701 minutes.

"Roshawn is a hardworking, ball-winning central midfielder that we believe, with a full pre-season, can show his qualities and be an important addition to our team for the 2026 season," said Merriman.

Before joining Pacific, Juhmi spent six years playing in Portugal, most recently with Vista Alegre.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of January 5:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Mattias Vales, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro D í az, Yann Toualy, Veniamin Chernyshev







