Cavalry FC Announces Contract Extension for Midfielder Michael Baldisimo

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed that midfielder Michael Baldisimo has signed a new extension with the club.

"Michael is a technically gifted midfielder with an outstanding passing range," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach and General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He's highly competitive and contributes effectively on both sides of the ball. Last season was an important adaptation period for him after a year without consistent minutes, and we're confident that continuity will allow him to take another step forward. We expect big things from Michael this season."

Baldisimo will remain with the club in 2026, with options for 2027 and 2028. He joined the Cavs in 2025 and made 19 appearances for the Cavs across all competitions.

Prior to joining the club, Baldisimo had a stint in MLS where he made over 50 appearances in the league between San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. At international level, he represents the Philippines, where he has earned 10 caps to date.

Current 2026 Cavalry FC Roster as of Jan. 8, 2026

Goalkeepers: Joseph Holliday, Nathan Ingham

Defenders: Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Michael Harms, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Michael Baldisimo, Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey, Niko Myroniuk

Forwards: Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, Tobias Warschewski







