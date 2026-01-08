Forge FC Sign Spanish Striker Ismael Oketokoun

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. (Jan. 8, 2026) - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of Spanish striker Ismael Oketokoun to a multi-year contract.

Oketokoun, 19, joins Forge after spending the 2025 season with Platges de Calvià in Spain's Tercera División RFEF. He made seven senior appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

The native of Mallorca also featured for Platges de Calvià's reserve side, where he scored seven goals in 10 matches.

Oketokoun developed through several youth programs in Spain, including San Francisco U19 and RCD Mallorca U19 in División de Honor, as well as San Francisco U19 B and Penya Arrabal U19 in Liga Nacional. Across all youth and senior competitions, he appeared in 92 matches and scored 29 goals.

"We're excited to welcome Ismael to Forge," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's a young striker with good energy and attacking instincts, and we see real potential in his game. We're looking forward to working with him as he continues his development in our environment."

Quick Facts About Ismael:

Name: Ismael Oketokoun Hassane

Pronunciation: iss-mah-EL oh-keh-toh-KOON hah-SAHN

Position: Striker

Birthdate: August 4, 2006

Birthplace: Mallorca, Spain

Nationality: Spanish

Last Club: Platges de Calvià

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of January 8:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen, Christos Liatifis, Alessandro Hojabrpour

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun







