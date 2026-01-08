Local Defender Duhaney-Walker Signs New Deal with Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that local defender Tyr Duhaney-Walker has been signed to a new guaranteed two-year contract, through the end of the 2027 Canadian Premier League season.

Duhaney-Walker, 22, has made 45 appearances in all competitions for Atlético since his professional debut in 2023. Last season, the native of Russell, ON., featured 20 times (1,030 minutes) across all competitions as Atleti was crowned CPL Champions at TD Place.

"Tyr is a great example for young players in this city and proof that there is a pathway for homegrown talent to succeed at the highest level of professional soccer in Canada," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "He is going to be a vital piece of our defensive core heading into next season, and we're excited to continue to see him grow as a player here in his hometown."

"Representing my hometown again is special and something I'm really proud of," said Duhaney-Walker. "This club and this community played a huge role in my development, so being able to wear the badge again is something I don't take for granted. On the pitch, my focus as a professional is to keep pushing my level, stay consistent, and help this team win. Beyond football, I want to inspire young players here to believe that big goals are possible, carry myself the right way, and give back to the community that supported me from the start."

Duhaney-Walker signed his first professional contract with Atlético ahead of the 2024 CPL season, having featured five times (242 appearances) while signed to a Development Contract in 2023. The former-St. Anthony Futuro defender was the first Ottawa-based youth player to progress through Atlético's local Development Program and sign a professional contract with the club.

Atlético Ottawa Roster as of January 8, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (CAN)

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Tyr Duhaney-Walker (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN), Manuel Aparicio (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

