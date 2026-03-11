Cavalry FC Sign Forward Ali Musse

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that forward Ali Musse has signed a new Standard Player Contract with the club through 2028.

"Ali Musse has been a star in this league and a massive player for our club," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "We worked hard to get this deal done because players like Ali raise the level of our group. He brings quality, personality, and excitement to the pitch - and I know our supporters will be thrilled to see that number seven jersey attacking the opposition."

Musse will remain with the club through the 2028 season. He joined the Cavs in 2021 and has made 122 appearances, netting 31 goals and 25 assists for the Cavs across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the top players in both club and league history.

"Extending my time here goes beyond a contact - it's a commitment to something greater," said Musse. "This city and community have become my home. We've shared many special moments, and I'm excited to continue the journey toward even greater heights."







