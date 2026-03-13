Cavalry FC to Travel to Mexico for 2026 CPL Training Camp Presented by WestJet

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will be heading to Mexico for a series of friendlies as part of the 2026 CPL Training Camp presented by WestJet.

Ahead of the 2026 CPL Regular Season, Cavalry FC returned to training in Calgary during the first week of January, before heading to Mexico, where the team will spend time preparing for the season.

Important Dates:

March 15: Squad departs to Mexico.

March 16: Friendly against Liga BBVA Expansion side Leones Negros.

March 19: Friendly against Liga BBVA Expansion side C.D. Tapatio.

March 23: Friendly against Liga MX side Atlas FC.

March 24: Squad returns to Calgary.

April 4: Squad departs to Victoria.

April 5: Matchday vs Pacific FC in 2026 CPL Regular Season at Starlight Stadium, Langford, BC.

April 6: Training continues in Calgary.

April 12: Cavalry FC Home Opener vs Atletico Ottawa on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB.

Cavalry FC will kick off the 2026 campaign away to Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium on April 5. The club will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on April 12, with tickets available now.







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.