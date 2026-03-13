Forge FC Signs Midfielder Anthony Aromatario to CPL-U SPORTS Contract

Published on March 13, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced today the signing of Canadian midfielder Anthony Aromatario to a CPL-U SPORTS contract for the 2026 season.

Aromatario, 22, originally joined Forge FC on a Short-Term Player Contract in February ahead of the club's Round One series in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The midfielder appeared in both matches against Liga MX side Tigres UANL, playing 119 minutes in the series.

Prior to joining Forge, Aromatario played the 2025 U SPORTS season with the York University Lions. In his first year with the program, he appeared in 14 matches and recorded two assists while helping York capture the OUA silver medal and the U SPORTS national championship. Aromatario was also named an OUA Second Team All-Star.

Aromatario developed through the Premier Soccer Leagues Canada pathway, featuring in the Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) with North Toronto Nitros in 2024 before a standout 2025 campaign with Woodbridge Strikes SC. Playing a central role in Woodbridge's provincial championship season, he was named the League's Most Valuable Player. Earlier in his career, Aromatario also gained international experience with Tre Fiori FC in San Marino and Viterbese Primavera in Italy.

A CPL-U SPORTS contract allows student athletes the unique opportunity to gain professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to compete at the Canadian university level.

Forge FC opens its 2026 Canadian Premier League season at home on Saturday, April 4 against Atlético Ottawa. Tickets are available here.

Quick Facts About Anthony:

Name: Anthony Aromatario

Pronunciation: AN-thuh-nee ah-roh-mah-TAH-ree-oh

Position: Central midfielder

Birthdate: April 30, 2003

Birthplace: Woodbridge, Ont.

Nationality: Canadian, Italian

Last Club: Woodbridge Strikers

Current 2026 Forge FC Roster as of March 13:

Goalkeepers: Dino Bontis, Dimitry Bertaud

Defenders: Rezart Rama, Daniel Nimick, Ben Paton, Marko Jevremović, Daniel Krutzen, Antoine Batisse

Midfielders: Keito Lipovschek, Kyle Bekker, Khadim Kane, Zayne Bruno, Noah Jensen, Anthony Aromatario

Forwards: Tristan Borges, Hoce Massunda, Brian Wright, Mo Babouli, Nana Ampomah, Ismael Oketokoun, Kevaughn Tavernier







Canadian Premier League Stories from March 13, 2026

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