Cavalry FC Forward Jay Herdman Joins Vancouver FC on Loan for Remainder of 2025 Season
August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Cavalry FC News Release
Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that forward Jay Herdman has joined Vancouver FC on loan for the remainder of 2025.
Herdman remains under contract with Cavalry FC through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.
Cavalry FC's next home match takes place on Saturday, August 9, as they host Halifax Wanderers FC at 3 p.m. MT at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. Tickets are available now via the club's website.
Check out the Cavalry FC Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2025
- Vancouver FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Cavalry FC - Vancouver FC
- Cavalry FC Forward Jay Herdman Joins Vancouver FC on Loan for Remainder of 2025 Season - Cavalry FC
- Pacific FC Bolsters Roster with Returning Midfielder Matthew Baldisimo and Two New Faces - Pacific FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cavalry FC Stories
- Cavalry FC Forward Jay Herdman Joins Vancouver FC on Loan for Remainder of 2025 Season
- Cavalry FC Signs Forward Ayman Sellouf to 2025 Roster
- Cavalry FC U21 to Face Nottingham Forest U21 in 2025 Kamloops International Cup
- Cavalry FC Signs Forward Goteh Ntignee Through 2027 Season
- Five Cavalry FC Matches to Air on TSN for Remainder of 2025 CPL Regular Season