Cavalry FC Forward Jay Herdman Joins Vancouver FC on Loan for Remainder of 2025 Season

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that forward Jay Herdman has joined Vancouver FC on loan for the remainder of 2025.

Herdman remains under contract with Cavalry FC through the 2026 season, with an option for 2027.

Cavalry FC's next home match takes place on Saturday, August 9, as they host Halifax Wanderers FC at 3 p.m. MT at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. Tickets are available now via the club's website.







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.