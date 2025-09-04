Cavalry FC Launches Full-Time Academy

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the launch of a full-time academy program, alongside a re-brand of its League1 Alberta team.

The academy will launch in September and operate year-round, serving as a pipeline to Cavalry FC II, the club's second team. Players under the age of 18 will be identified through a scouting and evaluation process and will earn the opportunity to develop within Cavalry's system.

"Cavalry FC may be a young club, but we're proud of our rich history in supporting Alberta's top talent," said Jay Wheeldon, Technical Director, Cavalry FC. " Our athletes will benefit from a fully funded, year-round program with the aim to support their development. By introducing our tactical DNA at an earlier age, we aim to guide them through a holistic journey that prepares them for the demands of the professional game."

Cavalry FC II, formerly Cavalry FC U21, will compete in League1 Alberta, a vital platform for Calgary's top young players to test themselves against elite opposition, under the leadership of Head Coach & Head of Youth Development Francesco Bartolillo, who was appointed to the position in 2025.

"Cavalry FC II serves several important purposes within our club's development pathway," said Francesco Bartolillo, Head Coach & Head of Youth Development, Cavalry FC II. "It provides young players with invaluable experience competing against a higher level of opposition and creates a path to progress into the first team environment. This allows players to grow within the club's DNA, a crucial piece in the success of both the players and club."

Cavalry FC remains committed to providing opportunities for young Canadians within its pathway. For more information, please visit https://www.canpl.ca/cavalryfc/academy.







