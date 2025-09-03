Valour FC Home Match vs. Forge FC Rescheduled

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC today announced its upcoming match against Forge FC at Princess Auto Stadium has been rearranged.

The home match against Forge, previously scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. CT, will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. CT due to the Canadian Premier League club participation in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

For an exchange or refund please contact our fan services team. They can be reached by email at Fanservices@valourfootball.club or by phone at (204)784-7448.







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.