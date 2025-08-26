Valour FC Sign Forward Oskar Van Hattum

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed forward Oskar van Hattum through 2025, with a club option for 2026.

Van Hattum, 23, joins Valour from Sligo Rovers FC in the League of Ireland Premier Division, where he signed a one-year contract in January 2025 after departing Wellington Phoenix mid-season. He brings valuable A-League experience and is comfortable playing across the front line, at centre-forward or at right-wing.

"We like a lot of things about Oskar," said Phil Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "He's young but brings international experience. Oskar will help us in this final stretch... He's decisive in the final third and can give us goals and assists."

At 14, the forward left his hometown of New Plymouth to join the Phoenix Academy in Wellington, quickly emerging as one of its most promising prospects. He was part of the squad during the club's record-breaking 2023-24 campaign.

A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Van Hattum has represented his country from the U-17 National Team in 2019, to the U-23 side in 2023 and most recently at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he played in all three group-stage games.

Valour's next home match takes place Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium. Tickets are available at www.canpl.ca/valourfc/tickets.

Current 2025 Valour FC Roster as of Aug 26, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Emil Gazdov, Eleias Himaras, Jonathan Viscosi

Defenders: Roberto Alarcón, Themi Antonoglou, Kelsey Egwu, Gianfranco Facchineri, Zachary Fernandez, Rocco Romeo

Midfielders: Dante Campbell, Bruno Figueiredo, Kianz Froese, Safwane Mlah, Raphael Ohin, Diogo Ressurreição, Xavier Venâcio

Forwards: Jordan Faria, Jevontae Layne, Myles Morgan, Erik Pop, Kris Twardek, Kian Williams, Oskar Van Hattum

Oskar Van Hattum

Pronunciation: Os-car Van Hat-um

Height: 6'0

Birthdate: April 14, 2002

Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand

Nationality: New Zealander

Last Club: Sligo Rovers FC







