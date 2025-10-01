Valour FC Announce Mutual Termination with Forward Kian Williams

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC and forward Kian Williams have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, effective immediately.

The club extends its appreciation to Kian for his contributions and professionalism and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.







