Valour FC to Suspend Operations

Winnipeg, MB - Valour FC announced today that the Club has suspended operations.

Valour FC extends its deepest gratitude to its fans, especially its loyal season ticket members, corporate partners, and the Red River Rising supporters' group, whose passion, commitment, and matchday energy have defined the Club since day one.

The Club also thanks all players, coaches, and staff for their dedication and hard work.

Any contractual obligations towards all players and staff to the end of the current calendar year will be fulfilled by the Club. All players under contract with Valour past the 2025 season will automatically become free agents or return to their parent clubs.

Fans holding credits in their ticketing accounts will receive full refunds. The Valour ticketing team will contact account holders directly with details and next steps.







