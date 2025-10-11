Valour FC's Jonathan Viscosi to Retire Following 2025 CPL Season

WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced goalkeeper, Jonathan Viscosi will be commemorated pre-match on Saturday, October 11 ahead of his retirement from professional soccer at the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

After a 12-year professional career with 190 matches played and appearances across Europe and North America, goalkeeper Jonathan Viscosi has announced his retirement following the 2025 season.

Joining Valour in 2024, the Ottawa native quickly became a steady presence between the posts, bringing leadership, professionalism, and experience to the club. Having notched 36 CPL matches for the club over his 2-seasons, the veteran now completes his professional journey here in Winnipeg.

""I'm grateful for these final two years that I've been able to close out my playing career here in Winnipeg." said Viscosi. " I've taken a special liking to the city from the moment I arrived. Julia and I have felt at home here, and welcoming our daughter Sienna into the world has made the city even more meaningful to us."

"On the field, I'll cherish the memories of competing alongside my teammates, embracing challenges together, and finding ways to be resilient and competitive no matter the circumstances. I'm proud to have represented this club, and want to thank the organization, my teammates and coaching staff from the past 2 years, as well as the fans and the Winnipeg soccer community for welcoming me with their warm support both on and off the field."

The club would like to thank Jonathan for his commitment and contributions to Valour FC - and congratulate him on a remarkable career.







