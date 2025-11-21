Organizational Update: Atlético Ottawa

Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa and Jeff Hunt have reached a mutual agreement to conclude their collaboration.

The club extends its gratitude to Jeff for his dedication and contributions since the inception of the project.

"Having achieved my goal of helping lead Atlético to the top of the Canadian game, I feel the time is right to step away," said Jeff Hunt. "From the Ottawa Fury to Atlético Ottawa, I've devoted the past 12 years to advancing professional soccer in the nation's capital. Winning this championship and seeing Atlético firmly established in Canadian soccer feels like a fitting conclusion and a natural moment to transition. I leave knowing the club is in excellent hands and look forward to supporting the team as a passionate fan."

Atlético Ottawa's 2025 Canadian Premier League Championship is added to Hunt's sporting legacy in Ottawa, alongside the 1999 Memorial Cup won by the Ottawa 67's and the 2016 Grey Cup won by the Ottawa Redblacks.

Both parties part on positive terms and wish each other continued success in their future endeavours.







