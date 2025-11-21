Statement from the Canadian Premier League Regarding Valour FC

Published on November 21, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The following is a statement from the Canadian Premier League regarding Valour FC suspending operations:

"Valour FC's ownership informed the Canadian Premier League of its intention to suspend operations following the 2025 season. The League has explored multiple avenues to maintain the club's viability, engaging in discussions with potential investors and evaluating all feasible operational models. This included a thorough assessment of continuing the financial backing the League has provided to the club over the past two years.

Investing wisely means focusing resources where they create the greatest long-term impact for the League and the game. After review, it became clear that there is no sustainable path forward for Valour FC at this time.

This was not an easy decision, and we don't take the impact on players, staff or fans lightly. We are focused on continuing to play our role in the progress of Canadian soccer, ensuring the game and our League can keep moving forward across the country for generations to come."

With the addition of FC Supra du Québec to the CPL in September, the League will continue as an eight-team league in 2026.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.