Valour FC Sign Defender Diego Konincks on Loan

Published on August 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

WINNIPEG, Man. - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it has signed defender Diego Konincks on loan from MLS NEXT Pro side Chicago Fire FC II for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Konincks, 24, joins Valour after spending two seasons with Chicago Fire II, where he made 43 appearances and scored three goals. He also earned two first-team call-ups with Chicago Fire during the 2025 season.

"Diego's qualities will help our team in this final stretch of the season," said Phil Dos Santos, Head Coach and General Manager, Valour FC. "With Zach's injury it was important for us to add another piece to our group of defenders. Diego is a talented CB who's had valuable experience playing many matches with Chicago Fire MLS Next team while training with the Fire's first team. He is mobile, aggressive and reads the game well."

The native of the Netherlands is known for his composed presence on the ball and defensive versatility and adds valuable depth to Valour's backline. Konincks has primarily played as a centre-back over his career to date but expanded his game during Chicago's 2025 preseason featuring as a holding midfielder in several matches.

Konincks played collegiate level football in the United States prior to his stint in Chicago. He first suited up for Campbell University in the Big South Conference and later at Saint Louis University, where he appeared in all 17 matches and scored four goals.

Diego Konicks

Pronunciation: Dee-a-go CONE-inks

Height: 6'2

Birthdate: Nov. 30, 2000

Birthplace: Montfoort, Netherlands

Nationality: Dutch

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II







