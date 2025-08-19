Atlético Ottawa Evolves Leadership to Boost Growth, Stability, and Ambition on and off the Pitch

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa proudly unveils three key executive appointments, strengthening the club's pursuit of long-term stability, operational excellence, and an even deeper bond with fans and the community under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Manuel Vega.

The club has welcomed Nik Lemieux as Chief Financial Officer, Alex Mejía as Chief Operations and Compliance Officer and Morgan Young as Chief Marketing Officer.

"As Atlético Ottawa continues to mature, we've brought together a refreshed leadership team to guide the club into a new era of growth, stability, and ambition," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa.

"This evolution reflects our commitment to excellence, be it in our business operations, fan experience, community engagement, or on-field performance. With a strong structure in place, we're confident in our direction and excited about the momentum ahead as we position Atlético Ottawa as a leading force in Canadian professional soccer."

Vega, 34, joined the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and became the second person to serve at the helm of Atlético Ottawa when he was appointed CEO in November 2024 following the departure of Fernando López. A former professional player from Puebla, Mexico, Vega has held key leadership positions at Club Puebla, including Operational and Sports Coordinator, Youth Teams Coordinator, Youth Team's Director, and Director of Corporate Relations. Since arriving in Ottawa in November 2024, he has combined his deep understanding of the game with proven management skills to guide Atlético Ottawa's growth on and off the field.

With a lifelong connection to soccer, Vega believes the real opportunity lies beyond the 90 minutes of play- building strong structures, managing resources effectively, and fostering an environment where people thrive. He sees Canadian soccer entering an exciting period of expansion and views Atlético Ottawa as a pivotal player in that evolution. By leveraging the global expertise of the Atlético de Madrid family while cultivating a distinct local identity, his focus remains on continuous improvement, cross-department collaboration, and ensuring excellence throughout every aspect of the club's operations.

Nik Lemieux joins as Chief Financial Officer

Nik Lemieux, 38, is the Founder and CEO of Mirabel Management Inc, established in 2014. Her focus is on financial strategy and tax efficiency to assist with stabilization and growth. She brings more than 20 years of experience working in the Ottawa community, where she has held leadership roles, such as Director at Your Neighbourhood Credit Union and Comtech Credit Union. She has also served on the Bruyère Foundation Board of Directors for six years, where she is now an honorary member.

Lemieux is deeply committed to community impact and collective action. She thrives on challenges that gravitate toward work that encompasses mentorship and giving back. Lemieux officially joined Atletico Ottawa in January 2025, having worked with the club since its inception in February 2020.

Atlético Ottawa Chief Operations and Compliance Officer, Alex Mejía (credit: Philippe Larivère / Atlético Ottawa)

Alex Mejía is appointed Chief Operations and Compliance Officer

Alex Mejía, 40, is a football industry executive with over 13 years of experience in event management across international competitions, domestic leagues and elite teams. As Chief of Operations and Compliance Officer at Atlético Ottawa, he oversees operational planning and resource management while ensuring compliance with Atlético de Madrid HQ, CPL and CSA. His previous roles include managing team logistics for Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and MexTour with 6PM Sports and leading first-team operations at former CPL side FC Edmonton for four seasons.

His career spans three FIFA tournaments and global football initiatives, in areas of hospitality, media operations and human rights, respectively.. Born and raised in Mexico and a Canadian citizen for 16 years, Mejía moved to Ottawa in February 2025 to join Atlético Ottawa. Mejía's vision is to grow and connect Canadian soccer with the global football ecosystem through multicultural and diverse collaboration while taking a forward-thinking leadership approach to elevating professional standards across the CPL.

Morgan Young is appointed Chief Marketing Officer

Morgan Young is a multidisciplinary creative leader and strategic marketer with more than a decade of experience building brands and delivering impactful campaigns. Her career, with its foundation in design and creative direction, spans agency leadership and brand consultancy, where she has led full-spectrum marketing strategies for national and global brands.

Young specializes in branding, content, advertising, digital media, and performance marketing. She blends creative vision with business strategy to drive fan engagement, brand evolution, and digital innovation. She is passionate about purpose-driven storytelling and is committed to building an inspiring, inclusive brand that connects with community and culture while elevating Atlético Ottawa's profile on the Canadian sports landscape. Young is the latest addition to Atlético's leadership team, joining in July 2025.

Atlético Ottawa Front Office, August 2025

Officers Committee

CEO: Manuel Vega

COCO: Alex Mejía

CFO: Nik Lemieux

CMO: Morgan Young

Department of Business and Soccer Administration

New Business Development: Max Rosen

Marketing and Content: Morgan Young, Chris Hue, Thomas Stockting

Partnerships: Daniel Robles, Sean Melia

Ticketing: Alex Pilette, Max Rosen, Paul Cavaliere, Miguel Pinho

Media and Communications: Morgan Young, Thomas Stockting, Chris Hue

Merchandise: Deklan Breen, Bruce Hartill

Camps: Max Rosen, Eunice Iturbe-Kennedy

HR/Admin: Jen Riddell

Technical Department

General Manager: JD Ulanowski

Director of Soccer Development: Drew Beckie

Soccer Operations & Events

Game Day Operations Manager: Kristen Johnson

Equipment & Travel Manager: Bruce Hartill

Soccer Operations & Game Day Coordinator: Caitlin Pavone

Player Care: Eunice Iturbe-Kennedy

Community Development: Thomas Stockting, Max Rosen, Miguel Pinho.

Soccer Operations & Equipment Assistant: Tala Brant-Berry







