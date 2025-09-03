Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Pacific FC (September 6)

Published on September 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will take to the pitch at TD Place for a third consecutive Saturday night match, hosting Pacific FC in matchweek 22 of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) season (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Atleti's spot in the 2025 CPL Playoffs was confirmed this past weekend, as Ottawa (2nd place) reduced the gap between themselves and Forge FC (1st place) to three points. Only the top two sides in the CPL have clinched their playoff spot, while Atleti is the only one to have met the mandated Domestic U21 minutes threshold.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the CPL table (12-7-2) with 43 points from 21 matches, following a comeback victory over Vancouver FC at TD Place (final score: 3-1).

Pacific FC is 6th in the CPL standings (5-5-11) with 20 points from 21 matches, following a 1-1 draw away to Valour FC.

Atleti duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez continue to lead the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively, having both found the back of the net on Saturday night.

Salter's goal means he continues to lead the Golden Boot Race with 14 goals and has equalled the single-season goalscoring record in the CPL.

Rodríguez provided a goal and an assist. He leads the assist charts with six so far this season, with 9 goals to his name as well, taking him to third in the goal charts.

Midfielder Manu Aparicio and Rodríguez were named to the CPL Team of the Week (TOTW).

This was Aparicio's 7th inclusion in the TOTW this season, and Rodríguez's 8th.

Vancouver FC returns to TD Place on Thursday, September 18 (KO 7pm ET) for the decisive second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final.

Atlético trails 3-1 on aggregate, but Head Coach Diego Mejía and captain Nathan Ingham insist Ottawa has the firepower to overturn the result.

Atlético Ottawa have clinched its place in the 2025 CPL Playoffs following Pacific's 1-1 draw at Valour last weekend.

This is the earliest qualification for playoffs in club history.

Goalkeeper and Captain Nathan Ingham will be commemorated before the match this weekend, as he is set to become the first Atleti centurion with 100 matches played in all competitions.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 9W-7D-7L; 27 goals scored, 23 goals conceded.

Atlético returns to TD Place for the annual Newcomer Night, in support of ANYO, this Saturday, September 6 (KO 7pm).







