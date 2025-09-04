Cavalry FC Signs Midfielder James McGlinchey to First Professional Contract

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of 18-year-old midfielder James McGlinchey to an Exceptional Young Talent (EYT) contract through 2027, with a club option for 2028.

"I'm very grateful to have signed my first professional contract and begin this new chapter at such a special club," said McGlinchey. "It's truly an honour to be a part of Cavalry, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

McGlinchey joins the club as a professional player after previously representing Cavalry on a development contract. He made his first-team debut against Edmonton Scottish United SC in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship. The native of Calgary, Alta. previously captained Cavalry FC U21 of League1 Alberta and has developed within the club's pathway since 2024.

"James is a versatile midfielder that has a great feel for the game," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He possesses a strong mentality, covers ground well, and has a terrific range of passing. He's been a top performer for our U21 team over the past two seasons and deserves this opportunity to turn professional."

The EYT subcategory, introduced by the CPL in July 2023, provides developing Canadian players with further professional experience. Players signed under the EYT subcategory, which is part of a team's developmental roster, can retain that status up to, and including, the year of their 21st birthday. That player's base salary, along with portions of bonuses and housing, are excluded from a team's cap.

Cavalry also announced that Chanan Chanda departed the club and joined Mount Royal University following the mutual termination of his contract. Midfielder Max Piepgrass returned to Cape Breton University for the remainder of the season. Cavalry has retained Piepgrass' U SPORTS rights for 2026, meaning the club will have the first opportunity to re-sign him without the midfielder needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. All players whose U SPORTS rights are retained are guaranteed an invite to that club's pre-season training camp.

Cavalry FC will next face York United FC at York Lions Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET, live on OneSoccer. The squad returns to ATCO Field on Sept. 13 against Halifax Wanderers FC at 2:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at cavalryfc.ca/tickets.

Quick Facts about James:

Name: James McGlinchey

Pronunciation: (Jay-mes, Mik-Glynn-Chee)

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: May 18, 2007

Birthplace: Calgary, Alberta

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Cavalry FC U21







