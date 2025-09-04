Second Leg of Vancouver FC's 2025 Telus Canadian Championship Semifinal to be Broadcast on TSN, OneSoccer

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - The second leg of Vancouver FC's upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal will be broadcast live nationwide on TSN and OneSoccer, offering fans across Canada another opportunity to follow the club's historic challenge for the Voyageurs Cup.

The TELUS Canadian Championship is Canada's premier domestic soccer competition, with the winner earning the chance to lift the coveted Voyageurs Cup as well as a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Eagles take a 3-1 lead into the second leg at Atlético Ottawa, to be played on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. PT at TD Place Stadium. The winner of the tie will advance to the competition final, which will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 1 and will also be broadcast on TSN and OneSoccer. Details of that game will be announced once the matchup is determined.

Vancouver's 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship campaign marks the first time the club has reached the semifinal round of the competition. The winner of the semifinal will vie to become the first Canadian Premier League (CPL) team to secure the Voyageurs Cup.

Vancouver FC has featured in three CPL on TSN matches this season, a new addition to the network's broadcast lineup this year. The club will also appear in the CPL on TSN coverage on Saturday, Oct. 4 when the club visits fellow Canadian Championship content Forge FC.

Supporters can continue to follow Vancouver FC throughout the season on OneSoccer, which provides live CPL coverage, highlights, and in-depth analysis year-round.

