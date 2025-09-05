Forge FC's Upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Semi-Final Match to Air on TSN

Published on September 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC is excited to announce that its upcoming 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final second-leg match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, giving fans across Canada the chance to catch the action live.

The match will see Forge FC visit Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, September 16, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

This broadcast is part of an expanded partnership between OneSoccer and TSN, launched in March 2025, to increase the visibility of the CPL and its clubs. Forge has three other remaining matches airing on TSN this CPL season: Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Oct. 10.

Additionally, please note the team's upcoming match against Valour FC at Princess Auto Stadium has been rearranged. The away match, previously scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET due to the team's participation in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

