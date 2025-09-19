Forge FC Sign Former Canadian Men's National Team Midfielder Harry Paton

Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Forge FC today announced the signing of former Canadian Men's National Team midfielder Harry Paton to a contract through the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

This signing was finalized prior to the league's Roster Freeze Deadline on Thursday, Sept. 18.

Paton, 27, has represented Canada at the U-17, U-20 and senior levels, earning his first senior cap in 2023.

The Kitchener, Ont., native now joins Forge after spending most of his senior career in Scotland, where he played in the Scottish Premiership, League 1 and League 2. He made more than 120 appearances in the Premiership, highlighted by four seasons with Ross County. He also featured with Motherwell FC, Stenhousemuir and Heart of Midlothian. A product of the Fulham and Heart of Midlothian academies, Paton established himself as a reliable presence in midfield.

"Harry brings exactly the type of quality and experience we look for," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "We've been tracking him for a while and look forward to his positive impact on our squad at this important time in the season."

Forge FC returns to Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, hosting Pacific FC at 4 p.m. ET. Tickets are available now on the club's website.

Quick Facts About Harry:

Name: Harrison Paton

Pronunciation: HAIR-ih-suhn, HAIR-ee, PAY-ton

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: May 23, 1998

Birthplace: Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Motherwell FC







