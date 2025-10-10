Match Day Information: VFC at ATO - Oct 12

Published on October 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - The Eagles are back on the road for their final away fixture of the season, facing another tough challenge against CPL Shield contenders Atlético Ottawa. Coming off a string of strong performances, Vancouver FC enters the match unbeaten in their last four league games and will once again aim to disrupt the Shield race, just as they did last weekend in Hamilton, when they held Forge FC to a hard-fought draw on their home turf. Martin Nash's side will also look to carry their positive momentum into the season's closing stretch and attempt to catch their BC rivals, Pacific FC, in the battle to avoid finishing at the bottom of the table.

MATCH STORY: AIMING TO FINISH THE SEASON STRONG

In preparation for next year, Martin Nash will not hold back, as the Eagles head to the nation's capital at full strength. With playoff hopes now out of reach, the final two matches present an opportunity for the technical staff to begin planning for next season, evaluating players, refining strategies, and setting the foundation for what's to come. Facing the league's most lethal attack, this fixture will be crucial for Vancouver FC to maintain their momentum and extend their unbeaten run to five games. A strong finish would be vital in shaping a new team identity heading into next year, with ambitions set on playoff contention, cup success, and the long-awaited CONCACAF Champions Cup.

On the other side stands a formidable opponent: Atlético Ottawa, a club tied to one of the most memorable chapters in VFC's history. It was against Atleti that Vancouver FC, as underdogs, earned a historic victory in the Canadian Championship Final, becoming the first CPL side to reach that stage. Now meeting for the fifth time this season, fans can expect another thrilling, high-intensity clash on Sunday.







