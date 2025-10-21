We Are Hosting the CPL Playoff Semifinal Qualifier

Published on October 21, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







After the unforgettable scenes of last year's CPL Final, where we proudly hosted and triumphed on home turf to lift the North Star Cup in front of our incredible fans, the playoffs are once again coming to Spruce Meadows - and the journey to defend our title begins Sunday.

Will are hosting the CPL Semifinal Qualifier on October 26th at 4:00 p.m. MT, where we'll face the winner of the knockout clash between Halifax Wanderers FC and York United FC - happening Wednesday October 22nd.

With everything on the line, and the spirit of last season's championship run still burning bright, this promises to be another electric chapter in our club's history. The stage is set. The crowd will be loud. And the road to glory runs through Calgary once again. Be there to witness it. Tickets are available now - don't miss your chance to be part of the passion, pride, and playoff intensity at ATCO Field!







