Vancouver FC Acquires Attacking Midfielder Jay Herdman on Loan from Cavalry FC

August 8, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced the acquisition of attacking midfielder Jay Herdman on loan from Cavalry FC through 2025.

Herdman, 20, joins VFC after most recently representing Cavalry FC in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) since September 2024.

The native of Surrey, BC, came up through the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Residency program and has spent time with both Vancouver Whitecaps II, where he signed in March 2022. Herdman initially joined Cavalry FC on loan and completed a permanent transfer in January 2025, after lifting the league's North Star Cup as playoff Champions in November 2024.

Herdman recorded one goal and three assists in 25 appearances across multiple competitions for Cavalry. He made 46 appearances for VWFC II, scoring nine goals and adding five assists.

Herdman has made 29 appearances for New Zealand across the U-19, U-20, and U-23 levels. He featured prominently at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, starting in three of the team's four matches and scoring one of the tournament's best goals against Uzbekistan. He represented New Zealand at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, making three appearances and earning two starts.

Herdman will be eligible to make his home debut on Sunday, August 10, when Vancouver FC hosts Pacific FC in another chapter of the Salish Sea Derby. The match will kick off at 3 p.m. PT at Willoughby Community Park. Tickets for all home matches can be purchased.







