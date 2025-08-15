Vancouver FC Retains Midfielder Thomas Powell on U-SPORTS Contract Through the Remainder of the Season

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce the club has retained midfielder Thomas Powelon a U SPORTS contract through the remainder of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

The club also confirmed midfielder Mehdi Essoussi and forward Henri Godbout will return to the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia, respectively, to continue their studies.

VFC will retain the U SPORTS rights for Powell, Essoussi and Godbout for 2026. The players will not need to reenter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft and are each guaranteed an invite to VFC's 2026 pre-season training.

Powell, 24, joined Vancouver FC after he was selected fifteenth overall in the 2024 CPL-U SPORTS Draft out of Trinity Western University (TWU). The Coquitlam, BC native impressed in pre-season and signed his first U SPORTS contract in April 2024, making six appearances that year. He returned to TWU at season's end while the club retained his CPL rights, re-signing him ahead of the 2025 season. Powell has made 11 appearances so far this season, logging 174 minutes.

Vancouver is next in action on Sunday, Aug. 17, when the squad travels to Calgary, Alta. to take on western rivals, Cavalry FC. The game will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. PT.

Tickets are on sale for Vancouver's next home match against reigning CPL Shield champions Forge FC on Friday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. PT at Willoughby Stadium.







