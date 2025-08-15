Atlético Ottawa Retains CPL-U SPORTS Draftee Jason Hartill
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa today announced it has retained local midfielder Jason Hartill on his CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.
Atlético will also retain Hartill's U SPORTS rights for the 2026 CPL season. Atlético will be able to sign Hartill to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without the player needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS draft.
Hartill, 21, is a native of Carleton Place, Ont., and was selected sixth overall in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft out of Cape Breton University last December and earned his place on Atlético's roster after impressing in pre-season camp.:
Hartill starred for Cape Breton University in 2024, starting 11 of 12 games and scoring one goal. The versatile midfielder and defender spent last season with York United FC on a CPL-U SPORTS contract, made two appearances and has also played for Toronto FC II and Team Ontario's U16 and U18 squads.
Hartill has featured once for Atlético Ottawa so far in the 2025 CPL season.
