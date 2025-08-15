Valour FC Defender Zach Fernandez Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Valour FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced defender Zachary Fernandez has suffered an ACL injury during the club's match in Hamilton on Aug 2nd & will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

"Zach is an important player for our club" said Head Coach and GM Phil Dos Santos "We unfortunately lost a warrior, but most importantly, our focus now is on seeing him recover and supporting him every step of the way. On behalf of myself and the club, we wish him a speedy recovery."

Fernandez, 23, has been an important piece of Valour FC's backline. Netting his first goal of the 2025 campaign in the club's fourth win of the season against Cavalry FC this past month. Fernandez is under club option for the 2026 season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.